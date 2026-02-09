Manipur CM assures safe travel for Kuki-Zo community during NH-137A road project flag-off

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on February 9, assured members of the Kuki-Zo community of safe travel to Imphal, stating that the state government would take full responsibility for their security, including access to medical treatment.

The Chief Minister made the assurance while flagging off the project titled “Strengthening of existing pavement from km 0.00 to km 15.35 and km 30.00 to km 45.00 of NH-137A (Imphal–Kakching Lamkhai section)” at Langthabal Lep Makha Leikai in Imphal West district. The project has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India.

Speaking at the event, Khemchand expressed confidence that the project would be completed within the stipulated timeframe and stressed the importance of maintaining quality standards. He instructed the contractors to ensure timely completion of the work, to which they responded by assuring that the project would be completed before the end of April.

The Chief Minister also extended his best wishes for the speedy recovery of Thanlon Assembly Constituency MLA Vungzagin Valte, who was flown from Bir Tikendrajit International Airport to New Delhi for medical treatment on Sunday afternoon.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh welcomed the commencement of the long-pending highway strengthening work and credited the Chief Minister for taking the initiative. He appealed to the public to refrain from causing any disruption to development projects.

Loken further said that the new government would accord top priority to the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the restoration of lasting peace in the state, urging cooperation from all sections of society.

The flag-off programme, organised by the Public Works Department, Government of Manipur, was attended by Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, MLAs, Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel, Commissioner to the Chief Minister N Ashok Kumar, Imphal West Deputy Commissioner Mayanglambam Rajkumar, Chief Engineer PWD Chongtham Biswachandra Singh, and other senior officials.