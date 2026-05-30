Manipur CM assures strict action after Ukhrul road ambush; FIR registered

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on May 30 assured strict action against those responsible for the deadly ambush on a security-escorted convoy on the Ukhrul road that left a truck driver from West Bengal dead.

The attack took place on May 29 near TM Kasom in Ukhrul district when armed militants allegedly opened fire on a convoy of stranded Food Corporation of India (FCI) trucks and LPG tankers being escorted by Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and RAF personnel from Yaingangpokpi towards Ukhrul.

An FCI truck driver, Nitish Kumar (57) from Hooghly district in West Bengal, was killed in the attack, while a police personnel attached to Litan Police Station sustained bullet injuries.

Speaking to reporters in Imphal, the chief minister said an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

“An FIR has already been registered and investigation is going on,” Singh said, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in the ambush.

Addressing a special interaction programme with Scheduled Tribe post-matric scholarship beneficiaries under the “Birsa Lives in New Bharat” Week, the chief minister stressed the importance of peace for the state's development.

“Without peace, development cannot take place. Students are among those most affected by violence. We need peace through dialogue and must collectively create a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

The programme, organised by the Department of Tribal Affairs and Hills, Government of Manipur, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen. Students from Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts joined the interaction virtually.

Meanwhile, hundreds of truck drivers suspended transportation services along National Highway-37, also known as the Imphal-Jiribam road, in protest against the attack. Around 400 trucks, including LPG tankers, oil tankers and goods carriers, remained parked at Keithelmanbi as drivers demanded enhanced security on Manipur's highways and the reopening of National Highway-102 for regular movement.

The drivers said transport services would remain suspended until adequate security arrangements are put in place.