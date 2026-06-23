Manipur CM assures support to displaced families after meeting Kangpokpi delegation
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met a Kangpokpi delegation and unrest-hit families at the State Secretariat. He said the government would consider their demands as relief and rehabilitation efforts continue.
- Delegation leaders presented demands for immediate relief and rehabilitation measures
- Families from Kangpokpi district have remained displaced amid the prolonged conflict
- The Chief Minister heard concerns raised by affected families at Secretariat
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 23 met a delegation of the Meitei Union Kangpokpi District, Manipur (MUKDM), along with families affected by the ethnic unrest, at the State Secretariat.
The delegation, led by Laishom Hemanta, Moirangthem Joy and Hirom Ningthem, sought immediate relief and rehabilitation measures for displaced families from Kangpokpi district who have been affected by the prolonged conflict in the state.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister listened to the concerns raised by the delegation and assured them that their demands would receive due consideration from the government.
“The concerns of the affected families will be addressed with due consideration,” Khemchand Singh said, reiterating the government's commitment to providing support and assistance to those impacted by the unrest.
He further emphasized that the state government remains dedicated to the welfare, relief and rehabilitation of all affected families and is continuing efforts to restore normalcy and ensure the well-being of displaced persons across Manipur.
The meeting comes amid ongoing efforts by the government to address humanitarian concerns and facilitate rehabilitation measures for communities affected by the violence.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today