Manipur CM attends HPV vaccine launch, flags off 33 ambulances at JNIMS

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on February 28, attended the nationwide launch of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Campaign against cervical cancer at the auditorium of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal East.

The campaign was launched virtually across all States and Union Territories by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Before attending the programme, the Chief Minister flagged off 33 ambulances for maternity services to different districts of the state. The ambulances were funded by the North Eastern Council and procured by the Directorate of Health Services, Manipur, to strengthen maternal and child healthcare delivery.

During the event, Singh visited the registration counter, vaccination room and observation room at JNIMS. He interacted with doctors, nurses and beneficiaries and handed over a vaccination certificate to a girl who received the HPV vaccine. He also inspected the internal roads of the JNIMS campus and reviewed the condition of its infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering virtually, the Prime Minister said the government is making continuous efforts to ensure the health and well-being of girls across the country. He described the nationwide HPV vaccination drive as a major step in preventive healthcare to protect girls from cervical cancer.

The HPV vaccine protects against infection caused by the Human Papillomavirus, which is the leading cause of cervical cancer, one of the most common cancers among women. The vaccine is being administered in campaign mode to girls aged 14 to 15 years under a single-dose schedule.

Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel, senior administrative officials, the Director of Health Services, and medical staff were also present at the programme.