Manipur CM attends International Olympic Day run, highlights state’s sporting legacy

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 23 attended the International Olympic Day Run with Tree Plantation programme organised by the Manipur Olympic Association at the courtyard of Olympic Bhavan, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted Manipur’s longstanding legacy in Indian sports and emphasised the State’s social harmony and sporting excellence. He said Manipur is home to 36 communities that have coexisted harmoniously and noted that Indian contingents at major international sporting events are rarely complete without the participation of Manipuri athletes.

He stated that Manipur has consistently brought recognition to the country through the achievements of its sportspersons and added that, in acknowledgement of the State’s contribution to Indian sports, the country’s first National Sports University was established in Manipur. Singh informed that infrastructure development at the university is nearing completion and said he had recently inspected the campus.

Recalling his own experience as a Taekwondo player, the Chief Minister said that while winning medals and representing the nation at international events such as the Asian Games and the Olympic Games remain important goals, sports also play a crucial role in instilling discipline. He urged young athletes to respect their teachers and coaches, promote harmony across communities, and develop determination and perseverance in sports, education and daily life.

Speaking at the event, Home, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam said India is preparing to host the 2036 Olympic Games and is identifying and nurturing sporting talent across States and disciplines to strengthen its Olympic performance.

He noted that despite its relatively small population, Manipur has produced 19 Olympians, describing it as a significant achievement in comparison with many larger States.

The Minister further stated that much of the existing sports equipment dates back to the 5th National Games held in 1999 and is no longer aligned with present-day competitive requirements. He said the Chief Minister has assured a provision of Rs 5 crore during the current financial year for procurement of modern sports equipment to support athletes.

Konthoujam also called upon sportspersons to remain disciplined, stay away from drugs and work towards becoming healthy and responsible citizens.

As part of the programme, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh flagged off the International Olympic Day Run and participated in a tree plantation drive along with other dignitaries.

Among those present were Dr. Th. Radheshyam Singh, MLA from Heirok Assembly Constituency and Advisor to the Manipur Olympic Association; Nishikant Sapam, MLA from Keishamthong Assembly Constituency and President of the Manipur Basketball Association; Sunil Elangbam, President of the Manipur Olympic Association; officials of the association, representatives, sportspersons and athletes.