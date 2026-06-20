Manipur CM attends Jan Kalyan Shivir in Imphal, reiterates commitment to citizen-centric governance

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 20 attended the Jan Kalyan Shivir (Public Welfare Camp) held at HAO Ground, Singjamei, Imphal, where multiple government departments came together to provide services and raise awareness about various welfare schemes.

The camp was organised to facilitate the doorstep delivery of government services, improve access to welfare programmes, and ensure that eligible citizens receive the benefits of various state and central government initiatives under a single platform.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the Government of Manipur remains committed to ensuring transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric governance, with a focus on making public services more accessible and inclusive.

He noted that such outreach programmes play an important role in bridging the gap between the government and citizens by bringing essential services directly to the people.

The camp witnessed participation from several departments, which provided information on welfare schemes, assisted beneficiaries, and addressed public queries related to government services.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's resolve to ensure that welfare benefits reach every deserving citizen and that public service delivery remains accessible, transparent, and accountable.