Manipur CM attends National Workshop on School Education Reforms

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh attended the inaugural ceremony of the three-day National Level Workshop on Reforms in School Education of Manipur, organised by Vidya Bharati Shiksha Vikash Samiti at the City Convention Centre on June 22.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening quality, inclusive and future-ready education. He emphasized that educational reforms are essential for the holistic development of students and the overall progress of Manipur.

The workshop brings together educators, policymakers, and stakeholders to deliberate on key reforms and innovative approaches aimed at enhancing the school education system in the state.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the discussions and recommendations emerging from the workshop would contribute significantly to shaping a stronger educational framework for future generations.