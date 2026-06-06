Manipur CM attends State Krishi Mela 2026, highlights focus on sustainable agriculture

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 6 attended the State Krishi Mela 2026 as the chief guest at the City Convention Hall, reaffirming the state government's commitment to sustainable agriculture and farmers welfare.

The event showcased several key agricultural initiatives, including the promotion of natural farming, the launch of natural farming products, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central Agricultural University, distribution of farm machinery, and the felicitation of outstanding farmers for their contributions to the sector.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of sustainable agricultural practices and stressed the government's efforts to support farmers through modern technology, improved infrastructure and welfare-oriented schemes.

The programme brought together farmers, agricultural experts, officials and stakeholders from across the state to discuss ways to strengthen the agricultural sector and enhance rural livelihoods.

The Manipur Government reiterated its commitment to promoting sustainable farming practices and ensuring the long-term welfare and prosperity of the state's farming community.