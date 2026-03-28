Manipur CM attends vibrant villages workshop, stresses border development

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on March 28 attended a state-level workshop on the Vibrant Villages Programme–II, emphasising the need for focused development of villages along the international border.

The one-day workshop, held at Sangai Hall in Imphal, was organised by the Planning Department, Government of Manipur. It aimed to strengthen coordination among departments and discuss strategies for effective implementation of the programme.

Addressing officials and stakeholders, the Chief Minister said the initiative seeks to improve infrastructure, livelihood opportunities, and delivery of essential services in border villages. Highlighting Manipur’s geographical location along the India–Myanmar border, he stressed that development of these areas must be prioritised.

He expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for including five districts—Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul, Chandel, and Churachandpur—under the programme.

Singh informed that 143 villages in the state have been identified for development, adding that they would benefit from improved connectivity, infrastructure, and public services.

Emphasising timely execution, he called for coordinated efforts among the Planning Department, district administrations, and security forces, including the Assam Rifles. Invoking the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he said the programme must ensure inclusive growth.

Chief Secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel highlighted the importance of proper planning and coordination with border guarding forces. He said a gap analysis has been conducted to assess infrastructure and connectivity in border areas.

Goel outlined key focus areas such as road connectivity, telecom expansion, 4G connectivity under BharatNet, and electrification, noting that districts like Churachandpur, Kamjong, Ukhrul, and Tengnoupal require special attention.