Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh distributed skill certificates to 28 internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal on January 10.

The beneficiaries, residents of relief camps at Sawombung and Mangolnganbi College in Ningthoukhong, completed training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0 Special Project for 2023-2024.

Acknowledging the efforts of organizations like the Manipur Seva Samiti and Humanism Foundation, the Chief Minister lauded their role in facilitating skill training for those affected by violence. He assured that the government is actively working to bring perpetrators of violence to justice and is arranging the safe return of displaced persons to areas where the situation has stabilized.

The program also highlighted financial support for trained individuals. They can access government-backed collateral-free loans of Rs 50,000 to start small businesses or larger loans up to Rs 10 lakh with a 30% grant for business expansion.

Singh urged people to remain cautious of misinformation aimed at creating unrest and reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring normalcy. Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo Singh, Patsoi MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, and representatives from partner organisations attended the event alongside the relief camp residents.