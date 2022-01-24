IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today asked about the 'draconian' Armed Forces Special Powers Act said that 'national security is the priority.'

Asked about the extension of the AFSPA in the state amid calls for repeal, Singh opined, "National security is the priority - without consultation and without understanding with the central government I can't revoke. I am taking their advice."

The Manipur government has extended the “disturbed area” provision of the AFSPA earlier this year, but spared certain areas of capital city Imphal.

He further hinted at the possibility of forging 'post poll alliances' after the polls even as the BJP party steels its resolve to contest in all 60 Assembly Seats.

"We won't have any pre poll alliance but post poll alliance - we will see - after instruction of the central leadership. To whom ticket will be given it will be decided by BJP Parliament board," he told media persons.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Manipur is likely to announce the candidates for the forthcoming polls in the state on January 25, sources said.

There is a BJP Parliamentary Committee meeting scheduled on the 25th and tickets may also be announced on the same day, reports said.

Manipur Chief minister N. Biren Singh, BJP state president A Sharda Devi, minister Th Bishwajit are currently camping in New Delhi for finalisation of tickets.

Assembly elections will be held in two-phases in the state on February 27 and March 3.

Assembly Elections are set to commence in 5 states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

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