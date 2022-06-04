The Thadou Community, an indigenous ethnic tribe of Manipur, intends to congratulate the N. Biren Singh-led state administration "BIREN 2.0" on a landslide victory in the just-concluded 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly Assembly Elections, 2022.

According to an invitation letter issued by James Haokip, Secretary General of Thadou Inpi-General Headquarters, and Lamminthang Kipgen, President of Thadou Inpi-General Headquarters, the civic bodies congratulated Singh on his second term as Manipur Chief Minister.

"Manipur was a land of agitation during the previous 15 years of Congress rule, but agitations have been substantially scaled down, be termed over, except on the question of territorial integrity of the state, during the remaining 5 years of 'BIREN 1.0' from 2017-2022." - stated the letter.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur CM expressed his gratitude to the community for hosting a ‘Reception Ceremony’ to felicitate the state government. “I thank my beloved Thadou brothers and sisters for encouraging and supporting me in every aspects. I acknowledge and respect your commitment and dedication towards making a strong and united Manipur since time immemorial. I will surely come to your felicitation program with my colleagues to commemorate our brotherhood. Jai Hind jai Manipur. Manipur Emana yaiphare”.