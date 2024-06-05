Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh congratulated INC candidates Bimol Akoijam and Alfred Kanngam S Arthur for their victories in the 1-Inner Manipur and 2-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituencies in the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

He emphasised that the public mandate is crucial and that the welfare of all Indigenous people in the state is a priority.

Singh assured that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP government will collaborate with the elected representatives for the state's growth and development.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to serving the masses and building a better Manipur for future generations.

I congratulate INC Candidates Shri @Bimol_Akoijam and Shri Alfred Kanngam S Arthur for their respective victories at 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency and 2-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency in the 18th Lok Sabha Elections.



The public has given its mandate, and… — N.Biren Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@NBirenSingh) June 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Biren Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory in the Lok Sabha election.



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He stated that the success reflects the trust and faith of the people in PM Modi's leadership.

CM Singh remarked that under PM Modi's guidance, the NDA has made significant achievements in promoting inclusive growth and development across India.

He expressed hope that this victory would lead to continued progress and prosperity for the nation.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Manipur CM wrote, Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji and the entire NDA on the remarkable victory in the Lok Sabha election. This resounding success is a testament to the trust and faith the people of India have placed in your visionary leadership. Under the dynamic guidance of PM Modi Ji, the National Democratic Alliance has achieved significant milestones in ensuring inclusive growth and development, transforming the lives of millions across the country. May this victory pave the way for continued progress and prosperity for our great nation."