Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh extended his best wishes to the athletes from Manipur who will be participating in the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, 2025, during a blessing ceremony held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat. The event, organized by the Manipur Olympics Association and the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Manipur, was aimed at motivating the State's contingent.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed immense pride in the fact that a significant number of athletes from Manipur are set to represent the State in the prestigious games. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the players due to the ongoing crisis in the region but emphasized that true success comes only after overcoming life's hurdles.

N. Biren highlighted Manipur's global recognition for its contributions to sports, art, and culture, noting that the State has produced 19 Olympians. To further support its athletes, the government recently established the Manipur Olympian Park at Sangaithel to honor the contributions of the State’s sportspeople.

The Chief Minister also announced a significant decision made by the State Cabinet to offer government jobs to National Games gold medalists. He further revealed that the government has been continuously working on improving sports infrastructure, with the ongoing Rs. 7 crore upgrade of the velodrome being one such initiative.

Encouraging athletes to prioritize discipline and hard work, Shri N. Biren reminded them to stay positive and never feel dejected. He stressed the importance of a fair and unbiased selection process, stating that any form of bias could dampen the spirit of young players.

Approximately 400 athletes from Manipur will participate in 19 disciplines at the upcoming National Games, accompanied by 76 officials from the Manipur Olympic Association. The ceremony was also attended by various State Ministers, including Shri Thongam Biswajit Singh, Shri Heikham Dingo Singh, Shri Th. Basantakumar Singh, Shri Khashim Vashum, and MLA Shri Khongbantabam Ibomcha Singh.