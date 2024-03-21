Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has extended recognition to mixed martial artist Chungreng Koren hailing him as a source of pride for the state. Koren recently clinched the title of Interim Bantamweight Champion at Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 14, showcasing his prowess in the ring.

In a ceremony to honor Koren's achievement CM N Biren Singh praised the fighter for bringing glory to Manipur through his remarkable performance in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). The felicitation comes amidst a backdrop of unrest in the state, with ethnic clashes plaguing Manipur for several months.

The victory of Chungreng Koren holds particular significance as he dedicated his championship belt to his home state, expressing concern over the ongoing violence. Koren seized the opportunity to appeal directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene and restore peace in Manipur. Additionally, he extended a heartfelt invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Manipur and witness the situation firsthand.

In an emotional appeal captured in an undated video purportedly after a bout at MFN, Koren underscored the urgent need for peace restoration in Manipur. He highlighted the dire consequences of the prolonged violence, emphasizing the hardships faced by the people, including food and water shortages in relief camps and disruptions to education.

The unrest in Manipur has persisted since May last year, resulting in more than 200 casualties and displacing nearly 50,000 individuals. Authorities report a deteriorating situation, with underground militant groups gaining support amidst the escalating ethnic tensions.

The recent violence erupted following a "Tribal Solidarity March" in the hill districts, protesting against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clash of interests has exacerbated existing tensions, plunging Manipur into a state of turmoil.

Despite the challenges facing the region Chungreng Koren's victory and his impassioned plea for peace serve as a beacon of hope amidst adversity. As Manipur grapples with unrest, his call for intervention resonates with the urgency for swift action to restore stability and harmony in the state.