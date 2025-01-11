Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several key projects in Senapati district while addressing the 42nd Maralui Karalimei Swijoikang (Maram Students’ Union) Conference at N Raisung Ground, Maram Bazar, on Friday. Themed "Towards a Transformed Society," the event marked a significant stride toward infrastructural and social development in the region.



The Chief Minister inaugurated a Multipurpose Rural Development Centre in Maram Khullen and laid foundation stones for projects including:

1) Rigid pavement construction in Senapati District Headquarters.

2) Boys and Girls Hostel for Tribals in Maram.

3) ourist Circuit in Maram.

4) Multipurpose Indoor Hall (Meeyamgi Shanglen).

5) Sports grounds with galleries at Maram and Punanamei.

6) Infrastructure for CHC Maram, PHC Maram Khullen, and Maram Police Station.

7) Office building for SDO Lairouching.





During his address, Singh emphasized the importance of discipline and unity in creating a progressive and civilized society. He lauded the disciplined Maram students and highlighted Manipur's longstanding spirit of inclusivity. "Through strong discipline, inclusive development, and mutual respect, we can achieve unity among all communities," he stated.



The Chief Minister also discussed citizen-centric schemes such as Go to Village and CMHT, which have benefited thousands across the hills and valleys of Manipur. He highlighted ongoing projects, including a multi-storey vehicle parking facility in Senapati—the first of its kind in the state—and an Indigenous Sports Complex worth Rs 14 crore. Singh called for cooperation from community leaders and organizations for the timely completion of these initiatives.



Addressing the crowd, Singh also underscored the necessity of restoring peace and harmony in the state, urging church leaders, CSOs, and indigenous communities to actively participate in initiatives akin to the Committee of Peace and Integrity’s efforts in the 1990s.



Highlighting the rigid pavement project for Senapati District Headquarters, Singh revealed a sanctioned amount of Rs 27.26 crore for its construction.



In his guest of honor speech, former minister Francis Ngajokpa encouraged the audience to adopt a positive outlook and make optimal use of available resources. Former Deputy Speaker K. Raina praised the Chief Minister’s dedication to transformative governance, calling him a role model for societal progress.



The event also featured vibrant cultural performances, including traditional dances and folk songs by youth from various villages. The Chief Minister unveiled a monolith and hoisted the flag of the 42nd MKS Conference upon his arrival.



Notable attendees included PWD & YAS Minister Govindas Konthujam, PHED and CAF & PD Minister Leisangthem Susindro Meitei, MLAs J. Kumo Sha and L. Dikho, Senapati DC Mamoni Doley, IPS Anupam, and other officials and community leaders.





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