Chief Minister N Biren Singh has lauded the Kuki Inpi Manipur's (KIM) recent decision to support the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur, viewing it as a potential catalyst for lasting peace in the state.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the City Convention Center on July 11, where various government schemes were launched and benefits distributed, Chief Minister Biren Singh expressed his appreciation for KIM's stance on the NRC issue. He emphasized that KIM's willingness to accept the NRC, albeit with certain conditions, could pave the way forward in addressing ongoing crises and fostering long-term stability in Manipur.

"I welcome KIM's decision to accept the implementation of NRC in Manipur. This step shows a positive approach towards resolving our challenges and securing a peaceful future," Chief Minister Biren Singh remarked during his address as the chief guest.

He further urged the Kuki community to engage in dialogue, either with him or directly with the central government, to clarify and address their concerns regarding the NRC implementation. "Let's discuss and find common ground on this matter," he appealed, emphasizing his commitment to resolving issues related to drug trafficking, environmental conservation, and the influx of illegal immigrants for the welfare of future generations.

Reflecting on the historical context of conflicts in Manipur, Chief Minister Biren Singh paid homage to those who lost their lives, calling them martyrs of the state. He highlighted the BJP government's efforts in fulfilling longstanding demands such as removing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, which was previously neglected by the Congress government.

"The people of Manipur have endured the impact of AFSPA for too long. It's time to move forward with reforms that ensure peace and prosperity for all," he asserted, referencing past protests and sacrifices made in pursuit of these reforms.

The ceremony was attended by several ministers, MLAs, senior officials, and beneficiaries of various government schemes.

It may be mentioned that marking a scale down from their previous stance on the NRC, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki community has recently announced that the Centre can implement the exercise in Kuki-Zo areas, provided it adheres to constitutional rules and principles.