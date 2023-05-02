To make the Inner Line Permit (ILP) System implementation more effective, Manipur chief minister N Biren launched Facial Recognition System (FRS) and flagged off two camera-mounted mobile FRS vehicles on May 2 for the detection of illegal migrants.

Addressing the media in launching a programme held at his secretariat, N Biren Singh said that Manipur has been facing a problem of illegal influx of migrants from other states and foreign countries particularly Myanmar.



The government of India implemented the ILP system to control it in the interest to preserve and protect the indigenous populace of Manipur.



Initiative like the opening of ILP implementation counters at entry points like Jiribam, Mao, airport has taken up. Continuing such tireless efforts for the effective implementation of ILP system, modern technologies like FRS and camera-mounted mobile FRS vehicle will start using to detect illegal migrants successfully.

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“Considering the need of modern technology in order to strengthen the implementation of ILP System in the State, installation of FRS has been taken up after seeking approval from the Union Home Ministry,” he stated.

Biren informed that in Jiribam and Imphal International Airport, four camera each were installed to operate FRS. Efforts are on to open such system in other places in phase manner like Khongsang Railway Station, Mao Gate, Moreh etc.

The newly flagged off two camera-mounted mobile FRS vehicle will be stationed at various spots in Imphal West and Imphal East for automatic identification of ILP defaulters, he added and further explained that in the long run, FRS will facilitate a smoother entry and exit system for permit applicants/ holders from the State.

Stressing on entry of illegal migrants from Myanmar, he said that having a porous border of almost 390 Km along the Indo-Myanmar side, the possibility of entering illegal migrants from this neighbouring country Myanmar is very high. So far, state government had detained 410 Myanmar citizen. On top of this, state government had identified another 2500 Myanmar citizen who had fled from their native land due to present political crisis. State government had provided them shelter near border area.

As a precautionary measure Free Movement Regime, which allowed travel up to 16 km on both sides was cancelled. But state government is unable to deal with the illegal immigrant issue effectively, he added.

He appealed that Manipur especially those living in the border districts to cooperate with the government, in the larger interest of India’s and Manipur’s security, and help in identifying the illegal immigrants so that the government may put them into proper shelter homes.