In response to the fresh outbreak of violence in the periphery areas of Manipur's Bishnupur district, Chief Minister Biren Singh rushed to the scene on July 2 to assess the situation. The incident, which took place in Khoijumantabi village, has once again plunged the violence-hit state into turmoil.

According to sources, a new wave of violence unfolded earlier today, resulting in the tragic deaths of three individuals amidst ongoing clashes. The periphery areas of Bishnupur district have remained tense since midnight on July 2, when the violence initially erupted.

Reports indicate that a group of militants launched a brutal attack in the bordering areas between Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts. Numerous houses were set ablaze, and there are even reports of people being abducted. Shockingly, sources claim that one person was brutally beheaded during the clashes, with the decapitated head being displayed at various locations by the armed militants.

This recent incident of violence has intensified concerns throughout Manipur, especially considering the sensitive state of affairs. Just a day prior, Chief Minister N Biren Singh clarified that he has no intentions of resigning from his post, citing the current sensitivity of the situation.

The chief minister's statement comes after a dramatic scene unfolded outside his residence, where a large crowd gathered to urge him not to step down.