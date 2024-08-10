Reacting strongly to Congress party's walkout from the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh emphasized the importance of resolving issues through constructive debate within the Assembly rather than resorting to public demonstrations.

He underscored that democracy thrives on the platform it provides for dialogue and discussion, urging elected representatives to utilize the Assembly hall for addressing concerns.

The walkout occurred on Friday, August 9, as opposition members protested a ruling by the Speaker that rejected their proposal to seek an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress, which holds five seats in the 60-member house and is the only opposition party, had moved a private members' resolution. This resolution called for a unanimous decision by the Assembly to request a direct discussion with the Prime Minister regarding the ongoing crisis in Manipur, which has persisted for over 14 months.

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The resolution stated, "Recognizing the urgent and critical need, this House unanimously resolves that the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India should engage in a comprehensive discussion with Members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly to address the enduring crisis in the state, with the aim of restoring peace, normalcy, harmony, and safety for the citizens of Manipur." The Congress members, frustrated by the Speaker's rejection of their proposal, chose to walk out of the session in protest, further highlighting the deepening political tensions amid the state's prolonged crisis.