Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 1 extended greetings to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on his 64th birthday. In response, CM Singh extended gratitude to PM Modi for his "support and vision" in leading Manipur towards peace and prosperity.

Taking to his official X handle, the PM wished the Manipur CM good health and a long life. He stated, "Birthday wishes to Manipur CM Shri N. Biren Singh Ji. May he lead a long life, filled with good health."

CM Biren Singh extended gratitude to PM Modi for his wishes, further appreciating his "commitment to the well-being of Manipur and the people".

"Grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your kind wishes. Your support and vision have been instrumental in guiding Manipur towards peace and prosperity. Deeply appreciate your commitment to the well-being of our state and the people," CM Singh stated.

Earlier, Singh criticised Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's remark questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the conflict-hit state instead of focusing on resolving core issues in the state. He questioned Congress's motive of "playing politics all the time".

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Singh alleged that the past actions of the Congress party had created the current turmoil in the state.