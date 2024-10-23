Chief Minister N. Biren Singh addressed concerns about the stability of his government, stating that there are no signs of a breakdown despite recent rumors and a purported letter circulating on social media.

He stated this as a response to a media person asked at the sidelines of the press conference held today at his secretariat.

During the press conference media personnel asked about a recent purported letter circulating in social media wherein 19 BJP MLAs requested for the removal of the chief minister.

To this query, Biren said that changing or not changing the chief minister's post with respect to the purported letter is not his concern. But there is no condition of breaking down the BJP government as an impact of that purported letter.



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Continuing his response with the clarification that it seems the purported was a memorandum submitted a long time ago when some of the legislators tried to meet central leaders.

“As Manipur is a democratic state, everyone has the right to express their opinion. Let anyone say what they want but the government is continuously working for the welfare of the people of the state. What government is doing will be seen as god and public,” he expressed while explaining the position of the government.