Manipur chief minister Biren Singh welcomes all the contestants of Femina Miss India which are going to take place for the first time in the North East (Manipur).

Altogether 29 contestants have arrived so far and were accorded a grand welcome at the airport.

The grand finale of the 59th Femina Miss India beauty pageant will be held on April 15 at the Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium.

Taking to Twitter, CM N. Biren Singh shared a video of the contestants reaching Imphal and said, "Extending a hearty welcome to all the contestants of Femina Miss India to the Jewel of India, the Land of Culture, Manipur.

Also Read: Sikkim girl to participate in VLCC Femina Miss India 2023

With the Grand Finale happening here, I hope you enjoy your stay & carry the message of goodwill, friendliness &warm hospitality of Manipur on your departure."

Extending a hearty welcome to all the contestants of Femina Miss India to the Jewel of India, the Land of Culture,Manipur

With the Grand Finale happening here, I hope you enjoy your stay & carry the message of goodwill, friendliness &warm hospitality of Manipur on your departure. pic.twitter.com/Q4Om7npzDG — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Zaanvii Sharma, a second-year student from Christ University Bangalore, is all set to participate in the 58th VLCC Femina Miss India 2023 to be held for the first time in the North East (Manipur).

This year, the pageant will be held in Manipur for the first time in the northeast. Zaanvii is one of the youngest contestants to be participating in the competition.

Her mother Anu Sharma was the first Miss Sikkim in 1999, and her father Deepak Sharma is an actor and an executive engineer in the power department.

As a student of Birla Balika Vidya Peeth School, she performed at Rajpath on 26th January 2019. The renowned school has the only military girls' band in India that performs at the prestigious Rajpath Republic Day Parade.

Zaanvii is the only participant from Sikkim in this year's competition, and she will be competing against contestants from all 28 states and two union territories. Thirty participants in total have been selected, and they will undergo intensive grooming for 40 days in Mumbai before proceeding to Manipur on 15th April for the grand finale.