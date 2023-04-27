The proposed Open Gym at PT Sport Complex in Churachandpur, which was scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on April 28, was partially burned by some unknown miscreant. However, the district police intervened quickly and controlled people in the area.

The incident occurred while the chief minister's visit to Churachandpur district for the inauguration of the Open Gym at PT Sports Complex New Lamka was already confirmed. The inauguration program is expected to be held at the Sadbhavna Mandap in New Lamka.

Meanhwile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) had called for a total shutdown in Churachandpur district on April 28, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, in protest against the government's land survey and demolition of churches.

The forum had submitted a memorandum to the state government several times, highlighting their grievances and apprehensions about the survey carried out by the government pertaining to Reserved Forests/ Protected Forests/ Wetlands/ Wildlife and the eviction of villages. They condemned the government's lack of consideration and respect for the sacredness of churches to those following the Christian faith.