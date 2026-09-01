Manipur CM briefs BJP leaders on Census postponement after meeting Amit Shah

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh attended a reception programme at the BJP state office, Thambal Sanglen, in Imphal, following his return from New Delhi, where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the programme, Singh was welcomed by BJP State President A. Sharda Devi, MLAs, senior party leaders and party workers. He briefed them on the outcome of his meeting with the Union Home Minister regarding the postponement of Census operations in Manipur.

Singh said the BJP's central leadership remains aware of the sentiments, aspirations and concerns of the people of Manipur. He cited the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state as an important reflection of this understanding.

The Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to restoring peace, normalcy and stability in Manipur. He also highlighted the reopening of National Highway connectivity, saying inter-state movement has resumed, making travel safer and more affordable for people.

Appealing to all sections of society and stakeholders to work collectively towards lasting peace and normalcy, Singh urged people to refrain from bandhs and general strikes, stating that such disruptions adversely affect the lives and livelihoods of the people.