Reacting to the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday stated that it is unfortunate and FIFA should review and reconsider its decision.

“Internally and externally we don't know but it is very unfortunate and the FIFA should review and reconsider their decision”, Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh stated during his visit to the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

He reviewed various arrangements taken up for the 131st edition of the Durand Cup, Asia’s oldest football tournament, for which the inaugural match in the State will be played on August 18, 2022.

Briefing the media during the inspection, N. Biren Singh appreciated the officials of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department and Army personnel for working day and night to properly arrange the set up of the tournament.

He continued that many renowned footballers from different Indian clubs including our the State’s own football Clubs i.e. NEROCA and TRAU will be participating in the tournament.

He mentioned that Manipur is a land of sports lovers. With only around 28 lakh population, the state sent 7 athletes in the recently held Commonwealth Games 2022 and bagged 5 medals.

"Knowing the potential of our players, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had established the only Sports University in the State," the Chief Minister said adding that the State had got the opportunity to host the Durand Cup because of the achievements of our sportspersons in different events.

N. Biren further added that the Sports Department in consultation with technical experts and with the support of army personnel had developed the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in a short span, making it one of the best football grounds in the eastern zone.

He informed that the Government is planning to develop 6 more such football grounds before the next edition of the Durand Cup.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS) Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Major General Navin Sachdeva, Principal Secretary (YAS) S.S. Chhabra, Secretary (YAS) Namoijam Kheda Varta Singh, Director (YAS) T. Phulen Meitei and officials of YAS Department among others.

It may be mentioned that Union Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande will be visiting the State to witness the inaugural Durand Cup match at Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal.

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