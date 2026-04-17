Manipur CM calls for dialogue, peace during Ukhrul visit

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on April 17, called for dialogue and peaceful coexistence during an emotional visit to various villages in Ukhrul district, stressing that there is no alternative to talks for restoring normalcy.

As part of a trust-building initiative between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities, the Chief Minister visited several villages, including Thawai Kuki Village and Sharkaphung. Interacting with residents, he acknowledged the pain caused by ongoing tensions and said that violence would have long-term consequences, especially for future generations. “There is no other option left other than dialogue for the restoration of peace,” he said.

During his visit, the Chief Minister assured villagers that key issues such as resumption of school classes, drinking water supply, and infrastructure development would be addressed on priority. He also confirmed that the construction of bridges in the region is part of the government’s work programme and would be taken up this year.

At multiple stops along the Imphal–Ukhrul road, including Shangkai, Shokvao, and Ramva villages, locals raised concerns over potable water, road connectivity, and development works. The Chief Minister assured them of prompt action and reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

Khemchand also reviewed the progress of the Imphal–Ukhrul–Jessami road project and assured that challenges faced in its execution would be resolved through coordination with officials.

At Ukhrul headquarters, he received a warm welcome from district authorities, civil society organisations, and residents. He later inspected preparations for the upcoming Shirui Lily Festival 2026, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dilkho, Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, and other officials.

Emphasising unity and harmony, the Chief Minister urged all communities to look beyond past conflicts and work together for a peaceful and secure future.