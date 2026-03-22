Manipur CM calls for ‘forgive and forget’ during peace talks with Kuki-Zo Council

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh stressed the need to rebuild trust between communities during ongoing peace efforts, stating that “forgive and forget” is essential to restore normalcy in the state.

Referring to the recent peace talks with the Kuki-Zo Council, the Chief Minister described the engagement as a positive beginning towards bridging the trust deficit and bringing lasting peace in the state.

Speaking to the media while inspecting the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Khuman Lampak, he highlighted that internally displaced persons are still unable to return to their native villages, calling the situation deeply concerning.

He noted that fear continues to affect movement of people, particularly along the Imphal–Kohima highway (NH-2), where travel has resumed but remains limited due to lingering tensions.

“How long can central forces keep guarding people? Until we forget and forgive what has happened, we cannot move forward,” he said.

Khemchand also clarified that while there is no official buffer zone in the state, certain sensitive areas have been identified for security purposes.

On the demand for separate administration, he reiterated that Narendra Modi has already assured that Manipur’s territorial integrity will not be compromised.

He further added that there has been improvement in the law and order situation in some areas, including the Imphal–Ukhrul road, but emphasised that restoring mutual trust remains the top priority for sustainable peace.