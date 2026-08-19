Manipur CM calls for greater role of art in promoting peace, backs NRC implementation

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on August 19 met several prominent artistes of the state and called for greater use of art and culture to promote peace, harmony and reconciliation among different communities.

During the interaction at the Chief Minister’s Bungalow in Babupara, Khemchand Singh said the ongoing crisis in Manipur, which initially involved two communities, has now evolved into a conflict involving three communities. He called upon the Meitei community to take the role of a “big brother and big sister” and initiate efforts to help bring the crisis to an end.

Recalling his efforts during the initial phase of the conflict, Khemchand Singh said that when he was a Cabinet Minister, he had approached Henglep MLA Letzamang Haokip to help save the lives of around 120 Meitei labourers in Churachandpur. He said the MLA responded positively, stressing that it would be unethical to blame an entire community for the actions of a few individuals.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to rebuild trust and restore relationships among communities by breaking the barriers that emerged during the crisis. He also cited Jiribam as an example, saying the district had returned to normalcy, with different communities living peacefully.

Khemchand Singh also expressed the government’s support for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur and appreciated artistes for raising the issue before the government.

Art and Culture Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, who organised the interaction, said the government was ready to extend support to artistes and urged them to contribute towards strengthening unity among the people of Manipur.

During the meeting, artistes also suggested using theatre, music, social media and cultural programmes as tools for peacebuilding. Stage artiste Shougrakpam Hemanta called for reviving age-old relationships among different communities and proposed a stage play titled ‘Ei Manipuri Ni’ (I Am Manipuri).

Actor Gokul Athokpam said artistes were willing to visit areas along National Highway 2 to interact with communities and promote reconciliation, while seeking adequate security arrangements from the government.

Singer Konthoujam Bobin stressed the need for artistes from all communities to remain united and promote a sense of togetherness. Tangkhul Naga folk artiste Guru Rewben Mashangva said recognising a shared Manipuri identity could help advance the vision of unity.

Actress Chanam Lilabati called for greater use of social media to engage younger people and promote messages of peace, love and reconciliation.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Art and Culture Department, the Chief Minister’s media adviser and artistes from across the state.