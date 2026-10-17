Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 17 called for unity among the state’s diverse communities, including the Meitei, Kuki and Naga, saying all must identify themselves as Manipuris to foster harmony and restore peace.

Addressing the Jan Sevak Mahakumbh organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at the City Convention Centre in Imphal, the chief minister said the state’s 36 communities had played a role in safeguarding Manipur’s territorial integrity at different stages of its history.

The month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was observed across all districts from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service, Khemchand Singh said. More than four lakh people participated in the campaign across 6,122 venues in the state, he added.

Emphasising the role of language in bringing communities together, the chief minister said Manipuri serves as a common medium of communication and called for its wider use and preservation.

He also stressed that Manipur must be part of India’s development journey towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, stating that the country could not be considered developed without the development of the state. Peace, he said, was essential for Manipur to participate in that journey.

Highlighting development initiatives undertaken under the leadership of the prime minister, Khemchand Singh cited the establishment of the National Sports University in Manipur, which he said offered significant opportunities for the state’s sportspersons.

He also referred to railway connectivity, saying it had improved links between Manipur and the rest of the country and facilitated the transportation of goods. The chief minister further highlighted the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, from several areas of the state.

On the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, Khemchand Singh recalled public agitations demanding its implementation and said the Centre had subsequently taken steps to introduce the system in Manipur to protect indigenous people.

Referring to demands for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the Census, he said Prime Minister Modi had taken the concerns raised by people in Manipur into consideration and deferred the Census exercise in the state.

Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, who also addressed the gathering, said restoring peace required mutual trust and understanding among all communities.

He stressed that the government alone could not bring peace to Manipur, calling on communities and groups to set aside their differences and work collectively to resolve the issues affecting the state.

Appreciation certificates were distributed to students and teachers in connection with the campaign. Arts and Culture and Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, MLAs and Chief Secretary were among those who attended the programme.