Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has called for greater understanding and cooperation among communities, stressing that social harmony and inclusive development are essential for building a united future.

Addressing the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations in Imphal, Singh said communities must respect each other's identities and work together to ensure that everyone feels valued and included.

"Every community must continue to foster mutual understanding, respect one another’s identities and work collectively towards a future in which all groups feel respected, valued and included," the Chief Minister said.

Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai, meanwhile, highlighted the need to strengthen tribal welfare by improving infrastructure, education and livelihood opportunities, particularly in remote areas.

He said the national observance, held under the leadership of the Prime Minister, aimed to promote the development of tribal communities and ensure their participation in the country's long-term growth.

"Tribal communities must be included in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Peace, harmony and collective development are equally important," Bajpai told reporters.

Separately, Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram attended celebrations marking Jharkhand State Foundation Day and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at Lok Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, where he paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Ram said the contribution of tribal communities to India's cultural heritage and nation-building must be recognised, adding that the country's development could not be achieved without their empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, he also welcomed members of the Jharkhand community living in Odisha, describing the occasion as a celebration of shared cultural heritage and collective identity.

"His courage, struggle and sacrifice will always remain a source of inspiration for all of us. Our tribal society is a priceless heritage of the country's rich culture and traditions. The development of the country is not possible without their respect, empowerment and development," the Governor said, referring to Birsa Munda.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is observed every year on November 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, who was born in 1875 into the Munda tribal community.

Popularly known as 'Dharti Aaba', Birsa Munda emerged as a prominent leader of tribal resistance against British colonial rule in the late 19th century. He led a religious and socio-political movement across tribal regions of present-day Bihar and Jharkhand, mobilising communities against colonial oppression and exploitation.

November 15 also marks the foundation day of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar in 2000. The date was chosen to coincide with Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.