Manipur CM calls for peaceful coexistence at Partition Horrors Remembrance Day event

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh attended the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day programme at the Palace Auditorium of the Manipur State Film Development Society in Imphal on August 14.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla described the Partition of 1947 not merely as a territorial division but as a human tragedy marked by immense suffering, sacrifice and displacement. He noted that the Government of India declared August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in 2021 to preserve the memories of those affected by the Partition.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh recalled the immense hardships caused by the Partition, including loss of lives and widespread destruction of property. He highlighted the resilience of those who survived and rebuilt their lives after reaching India.

Referring to the documentary “A New Postbox: Tales from the Partition”, screened during the programme, the Chief Minister said its message reminded people to look towards the future rather than remain confined to the painful memories of the past.

Khemchand also spoke about the concerns of a group of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from an area bordering Churachandpur district. The IDPs told him that they were able to return to their homes only during the daytime as they lacked the confidence to stay overnight and were also facing difficulties in securing livelihood opportunities.

The Chief Minister said that the pain suffered by people during any crisis is fundamentally the same and appealed to the people of Manipur to promote peace, harmony and peaceful coexistence.

A two-minute silence was observed during the programme in memory of those who suffered and lost their lives during the Partition.

The event, organised by the Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Manipur, was attended by Ministers Khuraijam Loken Singh and Govindas Konthoujam Singh, MLAs, Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel, senior officials, students and others.