Manipur CM calls for preservation of ancient records, scripts at Archives Week

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on September 15 stressed the need to preserve the state's ancient manuscripts, archival records and indigenous script, saying they reflect the historical identity and civilisational heritage of Manipur.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 44th Archives Week Celebration and Records Exhibition-2026 at the Manipur State Archives Complex in Keishampat, Imphal. The event was organised by the Department of Art & Culture, Government of Manipur.

Khemchand expressed happiness over the well-preserved collection of archival documents and ancient manuscripts brought from private homes by members of the public. He appreciated their efforts and said preserving such records reflected their love for the state and its heritage.

The Chief Minister said the ancient Puyas, or traditional texts of Manipur, contain valuable records of society from ancient times, covering subjects including archaeological remains, traditional house architecture, lifestyles, chronicles, stories of queens and knowledge of medicinal plants.

He said these records demonstrate the scientific character of Manipur's traditional knowledge system while also documenting the state's historical identity.

"These historical traits form the foundation of Manipuri society," Khemchand said, adding that glimpses of Manipur's rich heritage and civilisational history can be found in its ancient texts and archival records.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of Manipur's indigenous script, stating that the state is the only one in Northeast India with its own script. He described the preservation of the indigenous script as a matter of pride for the state.

Government mulls incentives for manuscript custodians

Khemchand said the government is considering providing incentives to individuals who have preserved and safeguarded ancient records over the years.

He said he had already discussed the matter with the Minister and Commissioner of Art & Culture and instructed the department to submit a proposal to the State Cabinet.

The government, he added, was prepared to extend all possible assistance to take the proposal forward at the earliest.

Recalling Manipur's political history, the Chief Minister said the state witnessed what he described as Asia's first democratic form of government on October 18, 1948. He said such important milestones are documented in archival records, underscoring the need to preserve them for future generations.

During the programme, Khemchand inaugurated the New Stack Room Building of the Manipur State Archives and launched a Reading and Teaching Programme on old archaic scripts.

He also released the 2026 archival publication "Colonial Tour Records of Manipur" and opened the records exhibition showcasing documents and materials related to the state's history and heritage.

The manuscripts displayed at the exhibition included contributions from Nongmaithem Phulendro Meitei, Thoudam Bimolchandra Singh, Laisom Hemjit, Yengkhom Amuthoi Meitei and Chingakham Dorendro.

Manipur Art & Culture and Tourism Minister Kh Loken Singh, Art & Culture Secretary N Praveen Singh, department officials, archival custodians, manuscript donors and other invitees attended the programme.