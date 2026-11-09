Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on November 9 called for greater efforts to preserve and promote indigenous sports and traditional art forms, stressing that the cultural practices of different communities deserve wider recognition.

Speaking at a demonstration of Naga Indigenous Wrestling, known as Pyacha, at the Astro Turf Ground in Senapati, the Chief Minister said Manipur's diverse communities have distinct sporting traditions that need institutional support and encouragement.

The event was organised by the Senapati District Wrestling Association Manipur (SDWAM), with participants from 25 communities taking part.

Drawing parallels between Naga Indigenous Wrestling and the Meitei traditional wrestling form Mukna, Singh said every community has its own sporting heritage and that these traditions should be preserved for future generations.

Recalling his own association with martial arts, the Chief Minister said he had practised the traditional Meitei martial art Thang-Ta during his childhood. He also spoke about how watching Bruce Lee's film Enter the Dragon in the 1970s, while he was in Class IX, inspired him to take up Taekwondo.

Singh, who was recently conferred the title of Grand Master 9th DAN in Traditional Taekwondo by the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation, said he had gradually recognised the importance of protecting indigenous martial arts and cultural practices.

Referring to China's 36 Chambers of Shaolin, which attracts international visitors for martial arts training and research, he said Manipur's traditional sports and cultural heritage also had the potential to gain wider recognition.

The Chief Minister said his visit to Senapati was aimed at encouraging the promotion of Naga Indigenous Wrestling. He noted that the participation of 25 communities in the event reflected unity among Manipur's diverse communities and sent a message of peace.

Calling for sustained efforts to restore peace in the state, Singh said the present generation of elders had a responsibility to work together to ensure that future generations grow up in a peaceful environment.

The programme also marked Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, commemorating tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda and his contributions to tribal communities. Sports equipment and kits were distributed to players representing Senapati district.

Singh also inaugurated an exhibition football match between Senapati FC and Hills Academy's under-15 boys' team to encourage young sporting talent.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also met representatives of the BJP's Senapati unit, the Naga People's Organisation, the Senapati District Students' Association and the Senapati District Women's Association at the Deputy Commissioner's chamber.

The representatives raised various grievances and concerns affecting residents of the district and sought the state government's attention to the issues.