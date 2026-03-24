Manipur CM calls for unity among communities for lasting peace

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has urged all communities in the state to uphold unity and coexistence for ensuring peace and development in the state.

Speaking at the commemoration of the Anglo-Manipur War held at Bir Tikendrajit Park, the Chief Minister said that Meiteis, Nagas, Kukis and Meitei Pangals together form the identity of Manipur.

He emphasised that the idea of Manipur is rooted in the unity of its diverse communities and noted that all communities have historically lived together while safeguarding the state’s integrity.

Recalling the contributions of various groups, he said the state’s 36 communities have stood together through different phases of history, and called on people to continue preserving this spirit of togetherness.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to martyrs, freedom fighters and unsung heroes by offering floral respects and observing a two-minute silence during the event.

The programme, organised by the Justice Committee on Anglo Manipuri War-1891 Martyrs and Freedom Fighters of Kangleipak, was attended by representatives from various communities and students.