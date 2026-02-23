Manipur CM calls on BJP National President Nitin Nabin in New Delhi

Manipur Chief Minister Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh on the afternoon of Monday, February 23, called on BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Losii Dikho of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and Smt Nemcha Kipgen of the BJP. Smt Kipgen, who represents Kangpokpi district, is the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur.

This marks Shri Khemchand’s first meeting with Shri Nabin after assuming charge as Manipur’s Chief Minister on February 4.



During the meeting, the BJP National President discussed various matters concerning the strengthening of the party’s state unit. Shri Nabin also urged the Chief Minister to expedite efforts towards the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state and assured full support from the party in this regard.



It may be recalled that Shri Khemchand was elected leader of the Manipur BJP Legislature Wing in New Delhi on February 3. He became the first BJP Chief Minister to be elected after Shri Nitin Nabin assumed office as the party’s National President.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also met the party’s National General Secretary (Organisation), Shri B. L. Santosh.