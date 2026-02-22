Manipur CM calls on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday, February 22, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in the national capital, Delhi. This was the Chief Minister’s first meeting with the Union Home Minister after assuming office on February 4.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Losii Dikho of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and Nemcha Kipgen of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kipgen, who hails from Kangpokpi district, is the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur.

During the meeting, the Union Home Minister reviewed steps taken by the newly formed government to remove barriers between different communities in the state. Since the installation of the BJP-led coalition government, several outreach initiatives have been undertaken to promote peace and harmony.

Shah assured the Manipuri leaders of full support from the Central Government to restore peace and normalcy in the state. He further reiterated that all necessary assistance would be extended for the overall development and progress of Manipur.

The Union Home Minister also directed the Chief Minister to accord top priority to the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and assured the Centre’s full cooperation in carrying out the task.