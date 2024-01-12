In response to the recent oil spillage incident along streams in Leimakhong, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh convened a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on January 12. Attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, IIT faculties, Indian Coast Guard, and various department officials, the meeting aimed at addressing the situation and planning effective containment measures.

The spill, originating from the Leimakhong Power Station, had caused a significant release of heavy fuel into the streams, raising concerns about potential environmental damage. The Chief Minister assured that prompt measures have been taken to control the spill and prevent further contamination of the surrounding areas.

An expert team has been formed to investigate the incident thoroughly. Led by Shri Ashutosh Sinha, ADG (Int), Manipur, the team includes Commissioner (Power) Shri Shailesh Kumar Chourasia and Additional Secretary (Home) Shri M. Pradip Singh. Their mandate is to identify the root cause of the incident and assess the extent of contamination.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of a comprehensive assessment to understand the impact on the environment and nearby communities. Stringent security measures have been implemented, including the sealing of the affected area and the deployment of additional security forces to prevent unauthorized access.

The leakage was first reported on 10th January 2024, resulting in the spillage along the stream passing through Kantosabal, Sekmai, and other areas. An FIR has been registered to initiate legal proceedings against those responsible for the spill. The government is committed to holding accountable anyone found negligent in their duties, leading to such incidents.