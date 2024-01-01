Manipur's Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, who has been serving as the state's leader since 2017, convened a significant security meeting to tackle the evolving security challenges in the region.

Taking to his X handle, Biren Singh wrote, "The unprecedented attacks against the state forces in recent times have become a serious national security threat. While the state and central security forces are actively engaged in maintaining control over the situation, it is also imperative for the combined security forces to adopt a robust and comprehensive approach to deal with these elements, who are relentlessly attempting to destabilise the state of Manipur. Joined a high level meeting of @BJP4Manipur in presence of Smt @AShardaDevi Ji, President BJP Manipur Pradesh, Hon’ble Ministers, Hon’ble MLAs and party karyakarta to deliberate on a stringent approach to deal with elements who are hell bent on destabilising Manipur. A delegation will also be going to Delhi soon to meet the central leaders in this regard."

The meeting was a response to the ethnic violence that had broken out on May 3, 2023, between the Meitei people, who form the majority in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal community from the surrounding hills.



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Earlier on December 31, a fierce gun battle took place in Manipur's border town Moreh between security forces and armed militants.

As per sources, armed militants launched an attack on security forces at around 4:20 pm at Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

The attack reportedly took place from the Chawangphai Village ward number 7 and Kananveng, following which there was a retaliation by the forces.

No casualty or injury has been reported from the spot of firing.

The meeting aimed to deliberate on key issues and strategize on how to address the pressing challenges facing Manipur, ensuring the safety and security of all its residents amidst the complex social landscape.