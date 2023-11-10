In a bid to address the burgeoning security concerns in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh presided over a crucial security meeting on November 10, joined by top police officials, Assam Rifles and other key security personnel at his secretariat office.

The meeting held underlined the imperative for a comprehensive strategy to effectively tackle the evolving security situation in Manipur.

This comes on the heels of a significant announcement on November 9, where Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the Permanent Housing Scheme during a solemn program at the Chief Minister's Secretariat. The scheme aims to provide substantial financial assistance to families adversely affected by recent acts of violence in the state.

Under the scheme, the government has outlined a tiered financial support system: Rs. 10 lakhs for the construction of pucca houses, Rs. 7 lakhs for semi-pucca houses, and Rs. 5 lakhs for kutcha houses. The aid, which will be distributed in two installments, is expected to benefit over 4800 beneficiaries across the state.

In his address during the program, Chief Minister N Biren Singh reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to aiding those affected by the violence that erupted on May 3, 2023. The state government, guided by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has already disbursed a total of Rs. 399.82 crores for various relief measures.

These relief measures include Rs. 11 crores for the Manipur IT Centre for Exam, Rs. 4.5 crore for providing television sets to relief camps, Rs. 150 crores for constructing prefabricated houses, Rs. 101 crores for managing relief camps for six months, and Rs. 89.22 crores for providing nutrition and winter preparedness, including breakfast for children in relief camps.