Manipur CM chairs high-level security review amid tensions after Tronglaobi incident

The Chief Minister of Manipur, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, on Thursday, April 9 chaired a high-level security meeting at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to review the prevailing law-and-order situation in the State following the Tronglaobi incident.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, along with the Chief Secretary, Commissioner (Home), senior police officials including Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs), Inspectors General of Police (IGPs), Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), and Superintendents of Police (SPs) from all districts. Officials who were unable to attend in person joined the meeting virtually.

During the review, the Chief Minister directed senior civil and police officials to maintain close surveillance on the evolving situation and take all necessary measures to restore and strengthen law and order across the State.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of heightened tensions following the Tronglaobi incident, which has prompted an intensified security response from the State administration.

A day earlier, the Chief Minister had chaired a Combined Headquarters (Unified Command) security meeting at the Secretariat. That meeting brought together top officials including the Home Minister, Security Advisor, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and senior representatives of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), along with other central security forces and intelligence agencies.

Officials reviewed the coordinated response framework and discussed strategies to ensure stability and prevent any further escalation of violence in sensitive areas.