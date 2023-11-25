Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on November 25 chaired a crucial meeting today at the Durbar hall of the Secretariat. The focus of the meeting was on the 'Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2014.'

During the deliberations, the Chief Minister engaged in a detailed discussion on the pivotal roles of agricultural officers, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), District Collectors (DCs), and other stakeholders in effectively enforcing the provisions of the 'Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2014,' including recent amendments.

The Act, enacted in 2014, is aimed at safeguarding and conserving paddy land and wetlands across the state. The comprehensive discussions centered on understanding the nuances of the Act, its recent amendments, and the specific functions assigned to various administrative and agricultural bodies.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated the critical importance of conserving paddy land and wetlands to propel growth in the agricultural sector while simultaneously sustaining the delicate ecological balance of the state.