Manipur CM chairs meeting on petroleum products, reviews transporters concerns

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh chaired a meeting with members of the Core Committee on Petroleum Products at the Secretariat in Mantripukhri to deliberate on various issues and concerns faced by transporters.

The meeting focused on matters related to the transportation of petroleum products and the challenges being faced by transporters in the state. Various concerns were discussed with a view to finding solutions and ensuring the smooth movement and supply of petroleum products.

The meeting was attended by ADGP I.K. Muivah, Special Secretary (Home) Ahanthem Subash, Director of CAF & PD Yumnam Nelson, and Core Committee Petroleum Products president Ahongshangbam Tamphayai, along with other concerned officials.

The Chief Minister reviewed the issues raised during the meeting and emphasised the need for coordination among the concerned authorities and stakeholders to address the challenges faced by transporters.