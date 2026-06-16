Manipur CM chairs NCORD meeting, vows stronger crackdown on drug trafficking

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 16 chaired a meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) at the Secretariat in Imphal to review measures aimed at combating drug trafficking and substance abuse in the state.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister K. Govindas Singh, senior police officials, the Director General of Police, the Security Adviser, and representatives of security agencies including Assam Rifles, Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed strategies to strengthen intelligence sharing, inter-agency coordination, and enforcement mechanisms to curb the trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

Emphasising the need for a coordinated approach, Khemchand Singh said the state government remains committed to dismantling drug networks and intensifying action against those involved in the illegal trade.

The NCORD meeting also focused on enhancing cooperation among law enforcement and security agencies to tackle the drug menace more effectively and prevent substance abuse, particularly among the youth.

The Chief Minister reiterated Manipur's commitment to building a drug-free state through sustained enforcement, awareness initiatives, and stronger institutional coordination.