Manipur CM chairs review meet on people-centric governance, delivery of schemes

A high-level review meeting chaired by Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on March 29 placed strong emphasis on unity, peace and governance, even as tensions persisted in Ukhrul district following recent violence.

The meeting, attended by BJP MLAs at the Secretariat, focused on strengthening what the Chief Minister described as “people-centric governance and responsive administration”, with the aim of translating “public aspirations into tangible outcomes”.

Discussions also examined ways to improve the “reach, efficiency, and impact of development programmes” to ensure benefits reach all sections of society.

Singh highlighted the importance of “fostering unity, peace, and collective progress”, noting that such values have historically helped Manipur navigate difficult periods. He also praised party legislators, stating, “I commend the dedication, commitment, and shared sense of responsibility demonstrated by our BJP legislators.”

The review comes amid renewed concern over law and order in Ukhrul. Violence was reported in the district on Sunday, with officials describing the situation as tense. In response, the Chief Minister appealed to communities, including the Tangkhul Naga group, to help defuse tensions and maintain peace.

Expressing concern, he said he was “saddened by the unfortunate incident” and reiterated that violence “cannot bring any solution”. He urged all sides to refrain from confrontation, adding that the government is treating the matter seriously and that “the law should take its own course”.

The latest unrest follows earlier clashes in February in Litan village, where violence between Tangkhul and Kuki groups led to a five-day suspension of internet services in the district due to a volatile situation.

Officials said efforts are ongoing to stabilise the region and prevent further escalation, even as the state leadership reiterates its focus on peace and inclusive development.