Manipur CM chairs security meet, directs forces to protect infrastructure projects

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on September 17 chaired a Security Coordination Meeting to review the prevailing law and order situation in the state and discuss measures to strengthen security in vulnerable areas.

The meeting was held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal and attended by senior officials from the state administration and security agencies.

During the meeting, officials discussed stringent measures required to maintain law and order and reviewed newly identified vulnerable areas. The meeting also deliberated on the possible deployment of additional security personnel in these areas in the interest of public safety.

With the working season approaching, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and its contractors are preparing to intensify infrastructure works over the next six months.

The Chief Minister stressed that the government would extend all necessary security support to ensure that infrastructure projects progress without disruption.

Security agencies were instructed to ensure that ongoing infrastructure development works are not hindered and that adequate security arrangements are provided wherever required.

The government expects the intensified construction activity during the working season to result in considerable improvement in infrastructure development across the state.

The meeting was attended by Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, DGP Mukesh Singh, Commissioner of Home N Ashok Kumar, Inspector General, Assam Rifles (South), Major General Gaurav Sharma, Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East), Major General Inderjit Singh Bhinder, Inspector General, CRPF, Homkar Amol Vinukant, and other senior officials from various security agencies.