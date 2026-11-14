Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday, November 14 chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the prevailing law and order situation in the state following the recent incidents at Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district and an ambush at New Heaven in Ukhrul district.

The meeting, held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Babupara, reviewed the security situation and discussed measures to strengthen security arrangements, particularly in vulnerable areas.

During the meeting, it was decided that combing operations would continue to apprehend those involved in various criminal activities. Security personnel deployed at different posts were also directed to strengthen security coverage within their respective areas of responsibility.

The meeting further deliberated on steps to enhance security arrangements in vulnerable locations across the state in view of the recent incidents.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), and senior officers of the Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), other central security agencies and the state Home Department.