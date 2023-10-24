Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that there is a process of signing a suspension of operation (SoO) with one of the Meitei militant groups with the government of India. But doesn’t have knowledge of whether it was inked or not.

He stated this when asked by a media person in connection with the spreading of unconfirmed information of signing SoO with one of the Meitei-based militant groups with the government of India. The query was raised taking the opportunity of foundation stones for the laying ceremony of various projects held at Leitanpekpham Playground, Andro, Imphal East today.

“There is a process of signing SoO with one of the Meitei-based proscribed groups with the Government of India. But whether it was inked or not I don’t have any idea. If such a thing is happened, they should have informed me. But the process is there,” replied N Biren Singh and further responded that people would be happy if it is being signed as it would help to bring peace.

Attending the foundation stone laying ceremony as chief guest, N Biren Singh said that the central government give special care to the people of Manipur. Their action and response that showed when Manipur is grappling with its present crisis has proved it.

He said that the European Union and United Nations had mistaken the present crisis of Manipur as Hindu versus Christian, majority versus minority. However central leaders clearly clarified all such wrong notions. Even the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced foreign conspiracy behind Manipur violence and waging war against the government of India.



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Stating about the implementation of the inner line permit system (ILP) in Manipur, he said that the ILP system should be implemented in a state where 95 per cent of the total population is tribal. But in exceptional cases government of India implemented it in Manipur despite the fact that more than 50 per cent of the population is general.

He urged the people of the state to extend support and cooperation to maintain the unity and integrity that existed from time immemorial between 34 ethnic groups of the state. The state government will put all effort into living peacefully with the indigenous people of the state. Above all, the state government will not tolerate all issues related to the influx of illegal immigrants, poppy cultivation and deforestation for the sake of future generations.

N. Biren Singh stated that the Government has to continue taking up development works for the welfare of the people, though the State is witnessing a tough phase of a law-and-order situation. As such, the foundation stone laying program is being organised.

He also expressed deep sorrow on the loss of lives of people of both communities in the conflict. Stating that the Government has been putting all possible efforts to restore peace and normalcy, he sought the support of the people in the Government’s initiative for the same.

On a memorandum submitted by students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya(KGBV), Andro N. Biren stated that the State Cabinet had taken the decision to provide ex-gratia to the family of accident victims of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yairipok and added that the same would be handed over soon. He also informed that the Government would consider the proposal for upgrading KGBV, Andro to Higher Secondary after consultation.



Speaking on the current conflict in the State, Minister of Works, Govindas Konthoujam stated that the State Government’s initiative to preserve forests and nature, its effort to root out the drug menace from the State and its identification of illegal migrants as the real reason for the break out of the current unrest.

Highlighting the order from the Union Home Ministry to identify illegal migrants in the State and the investigation by the National Investigation Agency to find out the root cause of the violence in the State, he maintained that the Central Government has much concern for the people of Manipur.

He continued that construction of Ima Markets was started in hill districts, considering its importance in the improvement of the economy. He also stressed the importance of good road infrastructure for economic development.

The Minister informed that a project for road construction of Imphal-Yairipok spanning around 26 km with a project cost of around Rs. 89 crore had been sent to the Central Road Infrastructure Fund in 2022-23. However, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways had not approved any project for that year. The State Government had included the same in this year's proposal as a priority, he said, assuring that the road would be repaired once the proposal is approved.

Chairman, Manipur Tourism Corporation Limited, Th. Shyamkumar; Chairman, Manipur Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation Kh. Ibomcha; MLA of Wangoi AC Kh. Loken, MLA of Wangkhei AC, Th. Arunkumar, the Village Chief of Andro, senior Government Officials, students and the public of Andro attended the programme among others.