Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the attack on Indian security forces that led to the unfortunate demise of two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Naransena region of Bishnupur district.

Singh labelled the assault as an act of cowardice against the committed security forces who are working relentlessly to maintain peace and stability in the state.

He assured that their sacrifice will not be forgotten.

"Strongly condemn the assault carried out against the Indian security forces, resulting in the tragic loss of two CRPF personnel in the Naransena area of Bishnupur district. Such actions demonstrate cowardice against dedicated security personnel who work tirelessly day and night to uphold peace and stability in the state. Their sacrifice will not go in vain," wrote Biren Singh on his X handle.

Strongly condemn the assault carried out against the Indian security forces, resulting in the tragic loss of two CRPF personnel in the Naransena area of Bishnupur district. Such actions demonstrate cowardice against dedicated security personnel who work tirelessly day and night… — N.Biren Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@NBirenSingh) April 27, 2024

Earlier on April 27, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in an attack by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur's Naransena area.

The police stated that the attack began at midnight and continued till 2:15 am in the area.

The personnel are from CRPF's 128 Battalion deployed at the Naransena area in Bishnupur district in the state.

As per sources, on April 27, around 00:45 hours, armed groups reportedly fired towards a village in the Naransena area, under the jurisdiction of the Moirang police station, Bishnupur District.

The bomb, fired by the armed groups, fell and exploded inside the outpost of B/128 Bn CRPF at Narayansena.

Further, the explosion resulted in injuries to four personnel: Insp/Gd Jadav Das, SI/GD N Sarkar, HC/GD Arup Saini, and CT/GD Aftab Hussain while SI/GD N Sakar and HC/GD Arup Saini succumbed to their injuries.