Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, calling it an act of "cowardice" and urging every Indian to denounce the Canadian government.

In a tweet, Singh said, "Canada has been harbouring Khalistani terrorists, criminals, gangsters and carrying out an anti-India campaign. It has continued to attack India's image and meddle into its affairs. The attack on a Hindu temple in Canada and the intimidations on our diplomats are acts of cowardice. I strongly condemned such heinous crimes, and every Indian around the world must denounce the Canadian Government for this."

The attack, which took place during a visit by Indian consular officials, has sparked a diplomatic row between India and Canada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also weighed in, terming the incident a "deliberate attack" and "cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats."

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," Modi said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Videos of the incident showed a pro-Khalistani mob barged into the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, attacking devotees and holding Khalistani flags. While Canadian leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a Hindu MP, criticised the attack, they were accused of attempting to whitewash the identity of the attackers.